Dallas Wings (10-12, 5-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (15-8, 7-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale meet when Seattle faces Dallas. Stewart ranks first in the WNBA averaging 20.6 points per game and Ogunbowale is third in the league averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Storm are 7-5 in conference play. Seattle averages 22.1 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Sue Bird with 5.9.

The Wings' record in Western Conference play is 5-8. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA scoring 81.5 points per game while shooting 42.0%.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Storm defeated the Wings 84-79 in their last meeting on June 12. Stewart led the Storm with 25 points, and Allisha Gray led the Wings with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 20.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Seattle.

Ogunbowale averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wings, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Gray is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.