Review: Stevie Wonder delivers fulfilling Minneapolis concert for his favorite candidate

The maestro took a break in the middle of the concert, turning the stage over to his singing pal Sheléa, who did a few numbers including “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do),” the 1973 smash that Wonder wrote for Aretha Franklin. Many concertgoers used Wonder’s exit as an opportunity to visit the restrooms and concession stands, but hopefully they returned to witness the jazz-funk fusion instrumental “Contusion” by Wonder’s superb band.