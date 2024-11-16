Sports

Steven Stephany grabs 2 four-quarter interceptions near the end zone, Butler beats St. Thomas (MN)

Nick Howard passed for one touchdown and rushed for three more, Steven Stephany grabbed two four-quarter interceptions near the end zone and Butler beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 36-20 on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 10:36PM
St. Thomas Tommies quarterback Tak Tateoka (12) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Sioux Falls Cougars Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul. Tateoka threw two interceptions Saturday in Indianapolis as the Tommies lost 36-20 to Butler. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Howard passed for one touchdown and rushed for three more, Steven Stephany grabbed two four-quarter interceptions near the end zone and Butler beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 36-20 on Saturday.

Howard's rushing scores came from 2, 5 and 28 yards. Howard also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Brown.

St. Thomas quarterbacks Tak Tateoka and Michael Rostberg were each intercepted two times. Devaon Holman had one interception at the end of the first half and Jeremiah Jackson came up with his third of the year.

St. Thomas attempted an onside kick to begin the second half but the ball didn't travel far enough. Butler (9-2, 5-2 Pioneer Football League) capitalized on the short field when Howard ran it in from the 2-yard line after a 36-yard drive for a 20-7 lead.

Luke Wooten led Butler receivers with five catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Hope Adebayo, one of the best running backs in the PFL, was limited to just 61 yards rushing for St. Thomas (5-6, 4-3). Forty of those yards came on one play.

Butler travels to face Presbyterian next weekend to conclude the regular season. St. Thomas tried to reach six wins against Dayton (6-4).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Bucks coach Doc Rivers upset over late foul call against Antetokounmpo in 115-114 loss to Hornets

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers criticized referees for calling a foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo against LaMelo Ball with 7.3 seconds left in the Bucks' 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Sports

Mountain West Conference determines there's insufficient evidence in volleyball Title IX complaint

Sports

Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, but Mike Tyson might be done in the ring at 58

card image