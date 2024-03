SUNRISE, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 47 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night.

Darren Raddysh, Michael Eyssimont and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who have won four of five. Vasilevskiy had 16 saves in the second period when Tampa Bay was outshot 18-3.

The Lightning are four points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Sam Reinhart had two goals and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist as Florida lost its second straight after winning eight of nine. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 11 saves.

The Panthers entered the night with the best record in the NHL, sitting one point ahead of the division-rival Boston Bruins.

Josh Mahura appeared to score for Florida 3:38 into the second period but the goal was taken off the board after it was determined teammate Dmitry Kulikov took a match penalty for elbowing just before the goal was scored.

Stamkos got the Lightning on the scoreboard just 20 seconds into the game, and Eyssimont doubled the lead with his 10th of the season 13 minutes later.

Raddysh got his fifth at 3:02 of the second and Stamkos scored on a power-play for his 27th to make it 4-0 at 6:59.

Tkachuk got the Panthers on the scoreboard with a short-handed goal 1:24 later, and Reinhart made it 4-2 with a power-play score with 8:05 left in the middle period.

Reinhart then pulled Florida within one with his 48th 3:52 remaining in the game.

Kucherov sealed the Lightning's win with an empty-netter with 1:32 to go.

