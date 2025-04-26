Sports

Steven Kwan's 6th-inning single lifts Guardians over Red Sox 5-4 in doubleheader opener

Steven Kwan hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday in a doubleheader opener for their sixth win in seven games.

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 8:40PM

CLEVELAND — Steven Kwan hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday in a doubleheader opener for their sixth win in seven games.

With the score 4-4, Brennan Bernardino (1-1) hit Will Wilson with a pitch starting the sixth, Angel Martínez singled and Austin Hedges sacrificed. With the infield in, Kwan blooped an opposite-field hit that nicked off backpedaling shortstop Trevor Story where the infield dirt met the outfield grass.

Kwan ended the first game hitting .343, including .429 (9 for 21) with runners in scoring position.

Tim Herrin (3-0) pitched a hitless sixth and Cade Smith got three outs for his third save in three chances. After Boston had two on with no outs, Smith retired Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman and Story in order, sealing Boston's third straight loss.

Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer in a 31-pitch first against Ben Lively, but José Ramírez, Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneeman had RBI singles in a 29-pitch bottom half off Tanner Houck that included Carlos Santana's sacrifice fly.

Devers homered in the third.

Key moment

All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase struck out two in a perfect eighth in his first appearance for Cleveland since April 20, lowering his ERA from 7.84 to 7.15. ''He was Clase. He was great,'' manager Stephen Vogt said. ''He'll be right back in that closer role.''

Key stat

Alex Cora managed his 1,000th major league game, all with the Red Sox, and has 535 wins. He became the fifth Boston manager to reach the milestone, joining Joe Cronin, Terry Francona, Pinky Higgins and Bill Carrigan.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler (3-1, 4.23 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Doug Nikhazy in his major league debut in the nightcap. Nikhazy is 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in four starts with Triple-A Columbus.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

BRIAN DULIK

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Cavs rule Darius Garland out for Game 3 against Heat with sprained toe, roll to win anyway

Darius Garland wasn't out there to, as he put it, ''pick on'' Tyler Herro on Saturday. And as it turns out, that really was just a part of the Cleveland game plan anyway.

Sports

Steven Kwan's 6th-inning single lifts Guardians over Red Sox 5-4 in doubleheader opener

Vikings

Shedeur Sanders' long wait ends when Browns take him in the 5th round of the NFL draft

card image