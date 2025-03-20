Steve Miller, the Rascals headed to Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 28

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller, the first artist to have a hit called “Abracadabra,” will bring his platinum catalog to the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Aug. 28.
While Lady Gaga has a new song called “Abracadabra” and Eminem sampled Miller’s 1982 hit of that same name on 2024’s smash “Houdini,” Miller scored a series of classic-rock winners including “Jet Airliner,” “The Joker” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”
The veteran singer/guitarist performed at Target Field last summer opening for Journey and Def Leppard. Def Leppard will be at the State Fair this year, as well, on Aug. 26.
The Steve Miller Band has appeared at the fair three previous times, most recently in 2006.
A native of Milwaukee, Miller established himself as a San Francisco blues-rocker in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s before transitioning into a catchy Top 40 hitmaker in 1973 with “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run” and other radio favorites.
Miller last released a studio album of new material in 2011. He was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2016.
Opening for Miller at the State Fair will be the Rascals, remembered for the ‘60s hits “Good Lovin’” and “Groovin’” and still led by Felix Cavaliere.
Tickets, priced from $54 to $121.75, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com and 800-514-3849.