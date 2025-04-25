Steve Kerr comes to Jalen Brunson's defense a day after Knicks guard jeered by Pistons fans

DETROIT — New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was booed almost every time he touched the ball in Game 3 against the Detroit Pistons.
Brunson heard much worse than that Thursday night during a win that gave the Knicks a 2-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Fans at Little Caesars Arena directed a three-word chant at Brunson — beginning with a four-letter profanity and ending with his name — on numerous occasions. Golden State's Draymond Green heard the same phrase in Houston this week, and on Friday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr came to the defense of both players and scolded the fans.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wasn't concerned about Brunson getting his feelings hurt.
''To Jalen, those are cheers,'' Thibodeau said. ''He lives for that stuff.''
Brunson said he hadn't been subjected to verbal abuse like that previously in seven NBA seasons.
''Do I think it's cheers? No,'' he said. ''But it's just another way to get me focused and poised.''
The Pistons put the NBA's fan code of conduct, which prohibits obscene language, on videoboards throughout the night, but that did nothing to stop the chant.