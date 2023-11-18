Alex Ogden threw four touchdown passes and Tamir Thomas rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns as host Wisconsin-Whitewater beat Bethel 42-14 in the first round of the Division III playoffs Saturday.

It was the final game for Steve Johnson, who is retiring after 35 seasons as Bethel coach. Johnson finished with 252 career victories — he was the leader among active Division III coaches.

All four of Ogden's touchdown passes came in the first half as the Warhawks built a 28-7 lead. Thomas scored on a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and a 32-yard run on the first play of the fourth.

Joey Kidder rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals.

Wisconsin-La Crosse 62, Minnesota Morris 7: Keyser Helterbrand threw four first-half touchdown passes to fuel the WIAC champion Eagles over the visiting Cougars. The UMAC champion Cougars were making their first appearance in the D-III playoffs since 1981.

Division II playoffs

Augustana 51, Minnesota State Mankato 24: Casey Bauman threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Vikings to the first-round victory in Sioux Falls. Augustana forced six Mavericks turnovers and scored 34 unanswered points to take a 37-3 lead into the fourth quarter and will play Colorado Mines in the second round. Hayden Ekern threw for 261 yards and two TDs for MSU Mankato.

Bemidji State 10, Texas-Permian Basin 3: Brandon Alt threw a 15-yard TD pass to Mike Wandmaker in the second quarter, Jamel Stone and Caleb Young had interceptions and the Beavers held on for a first-round victory in Midland, Texas. The Falcons, who completed only 15 of 38 passes, kicked a 44-yard field with 41 seconds remaining, but Bemidji State recovered the ensuing onside kick. The Beavers will play Central Washington — a 16-13 winner over Western Colorado — in the second round.