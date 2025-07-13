Sports

Steve Allan completes the first wire-to-wire victory in Dick's Sporting Goods Open history

Steve Allan became the first wire-to-wire winner in Dick's Sporting Goods Open history Sunday, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 9:00PM

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Steve Allan became the first wire-to-wire winner in Dick's Sporting Goods Open history Sunday, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

Allan finished at 18-under 198 at En-Joie Golf Course for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season. The 51-year-old Australian opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round.

After playing the first seven holes Sunday in 1 under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.

''It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver," Allan said. "In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.''

He also won The Galleri Classic in late March at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California.

Jason Caron was second after a 68. Weekley (70) and Notah Begay III (67) tied for third at 13 under, and Soren Kjeldsen (64) was another stroke back with Michael Wright (67) and Jeff Sluman (68).

Padraig Harrington wasn't back to try to win for a fourth straight time, skipping the event to play in the Scottish Open. He also has the British Open at Royal Portrush and the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl.

Ernie Els, in the British Open field, shot 69 to tie for 16th at 8 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Friedl homers and Francona gets 2,000th win as the Reds beat the Rockies 4-2

TJ Friedl homered and Cincinnati manager Terry Francona got his 2,000th win when he directed the Reds to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Sports

Chelsea beats PSG 3-0 for Club World Cup title as Palmer scores twice and sets up third goal

Sports

Euro 2025: Cascarino shines in France's big win to eliminate the Netherlands and top tough group