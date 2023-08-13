INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett passed for 191 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams in the stadium where he led Georgia to his second national championship seven months ago, getting his first NFL action in a 34-17 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

Former TCU quarterback Max Duggan passed for 19 yards and rushed for 20 yards for the Chargers as both quarterbacks got their first NFL action at SoFi Stadium, where Bennett's Bulldogs routed Duggan's Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff title game.

Both quarterbacks are vying for backup jobs with Los Angeles' two NFL teams, but Bennett's debut was much busier.

Bennett entered the game early in the second quarter and immediately led a 16-play, 75-yard drive that included three near-interceptions and a sharp 11-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Puka Nacua.

Bennett led two more scoring drives after halftime, finishing 17 for 29 with no interceptions.

While Duggan threw only three passes and mostly handed off, a couple of his former-and-current teammates made big plays for the Chargers.

Former TCU star Derius Davis returned a second-quarter punt 81 yards for a touchdown. Quentin Johnston, the Bolts' first-round pick out of TCU, caught an 8-yard TD pass right before halftime.

Elijah Dotson, an undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, had 37- and 40-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter for the Chargers.

Bennett took over after new veteran backup Brett Rypien ran the Rams' first three offensive series and completed only three passes. Bennett's first three throws were shaky — two near-interceptions dropped by Chargers defenders and an incompletion erased by a penalty — before he found Nacua for a 17-yard slant.

Bennett's pass was nearly picked again at the goal line, but after the drive was extended by a Chargers penalty, he expertly hit Nacua in traffic for his first score.

Bennett then led a 74-yard TD drive in the third quarter, making three straight impressive completions before veteran running back Royce Freeman carried it in.

Easton Stick, who took two snaps in his first four seasons as the Chargers' third-string quarterback, passed for 109 yards in the first half. The Bolts scored just one offensive touchdown in the first three quarters of new coordinator Kellen Moore's first game at the controls of the offense, but nearly every key starter didn't play.

MORE CFP VETS

Ex-TCU guard Steve Avila started for the Rams, who picked him in the second round. Ex-Georgia lineman Warren McClendon played in the second half for the Rams, who chose him in the fifth round.

NEW PHILOSOPHY

Rams coach Sean McVay's primary objective for his first six NFL preseasons as a head coach was keeping as many players as possible out of uniform, but he is bending his philosophy this month in recognition of the Rams' profound inexperience at many positions. Far more potential starters than usual suited up for this game, including potential key contributors on every level of a defense that lost six of its top seven tacklers and eight of the 10 players who started at least 10 games.

FAST FROG

Davis, a fourth-round pick out of TCU, flashed the speed and playmaking ability that tantalized the Chargers when he broke down the Rams' sideline with his punt return in the second quarter.

During his TCU career, Davis returned five punts and one kickoff for touchdowns, including two last season. His average of 15.0 yards per punt return in his collegiate career was third nationally among players with at least 40 returns.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host Saints on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Rams: Host Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 19.

