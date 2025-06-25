Stephen Sondheim's papers go to Library of Congress, offering a look into a Broadway genius

NEW YORK — Manuscripts, music and lyric drafts, recordings, notebooks and scrapbooks from Stephen Sondheim have been donated to the Library of Congress, offering the public a chance to see firsthand the creativity of one of musical theater's giants.
The collection includes about 5,000 items, ranging from drafts of songs that were cut from shows or never made it to first rehearsal, as well as a spiral music book titled ''Notes and Ideas'' that document some of his musical efforts while a student at Williams College. He died in 2021.
''It's staggering,'' said Senior Music Specialist Mark Horowitz in an interview. ''He's constantly refining, changing words or phrases here and there. It's like he never gives up on trying to perfect the things.''
The cache includes drafts of variations on the lyrics to ''I'm Still Here'' from ''Follies'' and ''Putting It Together'' from ''Sunday in the Park with George'' that Sondheim wrote for Barbra Streisand at her request. The collection arrived at the Library in March.
There also are lyrics for a reprise of ''Side by Side by Side'' that never made it into ''Company'' and 40 pages of lyric sketches for ''A Little Priest'' — ''Is the politician so oily it's served with a doily?'' go one of the final lines — from ''Sweeney Todd,'' with lists of more than 150 possible professions and types of people who could have been baked into pies written in the margins.
''It seems like the older he gets, the more sketching there is,'' says Horowitz. ''For the early shows, there may be three boxes of materials or four boxes. By the later shows, it eight or nine boxes. I don't know if it's because it became harder for him or because he became more detail-oriented.''
Some surprises in Sondheim's papers
The Library of Congress expects a surge in requests to view the collection when it becomes available this summer. Anyone over 16 with a driver's license or a passport can ask for access to the original pages. It becomes available July 1.