Stephen King on 'The Life of Chuck,' the end of the world and, yes, joy

NEW YORK — Stephen King 's first editor, Bill Thompson, once said, ''Steve has a movie camera in his head.''
So vividly drawn is King's fiction that it's offered the basis for some 50 feature films. For half a century, since Brian De Palma's 1976 film ''Carrie,'' Hollywood has turned, and turned again, to King's books for their richness of character, nightmare and sheer entertainment.
Open any of those books up at random, and there's a decent chance you'll encounter a movie reference, too. Rita Hayworth. ''The Wizard of Oz.'' ''Singin' in the Rain.'' Sometimes even movies based on King's books turn up in his novels. That King's books have been such fodder for the movies is owed, in part, to how much of a moviegoer their author is.
''I love anything from ‘The 400 Blows' to something with that guy Jason Statham,'' King says, speaking by phone from his home in Maine. ''The worst movie I ever saw was still a great way to spend an afternoon. The only movie I ever walked out on was ‘Transformers.' At a certain point I said, ‘This is just ridiculous.'''
Over time, King has developed a personal policy in how he talks about the adaptations of his books. ''My idea is: If you can't say something nice, keep your mouth shut,'' he says.
The most notable exception was Stanley Kubrick's ''The Shining,'' which King famously called ''a big beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside.'' But every now and then, King is such a fan of an adaptation that he's excited to talk about it. That's very much the case with ''The Life of Chuck,'' Mike Flanagan's new adaptation of King's novella of the same name published in the 2020 collection ''If It Bleeds.''
In ''The Life of Chuck,'' which Neon releases in theaters Friday (nationwide June 13), there are separate storylines but the tone-setting opening is apocalyptic. The internet, like a dazed prize fighter, wobbles on its last legs before going down. California is said to be peeling away from the mainland like ''like old wallpaper.''
And yet in this doomsday tale, King is at his most sincere. ''The Life of Chuck,'' the book and the movie, is about what matters in life when everything else is lost. There is dancing, Walt Whitman and joy.