NACOGDOCHES, Texas — David Kachelries tossed in 19 points to help Stephen F. Austin get past Middle Tennessee 87-74 in nonconference action Friday night.
Gavin Kensmil had 16 points for the Lumberjacks (3-1). Calvin Solomon and Roti Ware scored 13 apiece. Solomon grabbed seven boards.
Josh Jefferson had 23 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-1). Eli Lawrence added 18 points, while Camryn Weston pitched in with 12 points and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Solskjaer's United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead
The wheel seems to be coming off for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.
Gophers
2:30 p.m.: Gophers: vs. Indiana. TV/radio, game updates, statistics and more
The Gophers need help from other Big Ten teams to have a chance of winning the West Division title. But they also need to beat Indiana today.
Sports
Ludwig dominant in luge World Cup, leads German men's sweep
Johannes Ludwig has quickly made himself the favorite for men's luge gold at the Beijing Olympics.
Gophers
How to watch the Gophers vs. UConn game Saturday morning
The Gophers women's basketball game vs. UConn and former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers will be available Saturday morning on a livestream from FloHoops. It…
Wild
Wild rookie Duhaime's first NHL game in Florida marks return to roots
His dad, who got him skating as a youngster, will be among supporters in attendance for a game vs. his hometown Panthers.