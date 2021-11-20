NACOGDOCHES, Texas — David Kachelries tossed in 19 points to help Stephen F. Austin get past Middle Tennessee 87-74 in nonconference action Friday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 16 points for the Lumberjacks (3-1). Calvin Solomon and Roti Ware scored 13 apiece. Solomon grabbed seven boards.

Josh Jefferson had 23 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-1). Eli Lawrence added 18 points, while Camryn Weston pitched in with 12 points and six assists.

