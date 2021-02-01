NACOGDOCHES, Texas — David Kachelries had a career-high 22 points and Stephen F. Austin beat Sam Houston 78-68 on Sunday extending its home winning streak to nine games.
Roti Ware had 19 points for Stephen F. Austin (10-3, 7-1 Southland Conference) and Calvin Solomon added seven rebounds.
Bryce Monroe had 16 points for the Bearkats (13-6, 7-1), whose 10-game win streak was snapped. Zach Nutall added 14 points and Demarkus Lampley scored 10.
