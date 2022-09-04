Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LORMAN, Miss. — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Moe Wedman with 2:22 remaining, to push Stephen F. Austin past Alcorn State 31-27 in a season opener on Saturday night.

Self was 18-of-30 passing for 226 yards. Jerrell Wimbley added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Lumberjacks.

Jarveon Howard had 195 yards rushing on 21 carries for Alcorn State in its season opener. His 73-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter stretched the Braves' lead to 24-10 at halftime.

Jerrell Wimbley's 20-yard touchdown run for the Lumberjacks tied the game 24-24 with 3:48 left in the third.

Following Self's game-winning TD pass, Alcorn State's drive stalled at its 43 when Myles Heard picked off an Aaron Allen pass. Alcorn State forced a three-and-out, but Max Quick's 47-yard punt pinned the Braves at their 5 with 39 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

It was just the fourth match-up between the teams and the first since 2003.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF