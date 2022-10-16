NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Trae Self threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to spark Stephen F. Austin to a 41-24 win over Tarleton in a Western Athletic Conference contest Saturday.

Xavier Gipson returned a Tarleton punt 84 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and caught a 21-yard pass from Self with :35 left in the first half to give the Lumberjacks a 14-10 lead at intermission. After the Texans tied the game at 17 on a 33-yard run by Derrel Kelley III Stephen F. Austin (4-3, 1-1) scored 24 straight points to put the game away.

Self finished 16 of 25 for 253 yards passing and added scoring runs of 4 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter. Miles Reed led the Lumberjacks on the ground with 137 yards on 19 carries. Moe Wedman caught six passes for 108 yards and Gipson caught four for 93. Triumphant Olatunji picked off a pair of Tarleton passes.

Beau Allen was 18 of 31 for 222 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions for Tarleton (4-2, 1-1), Jaden Smith had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2