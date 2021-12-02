NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Roti Ware scored 20 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 90-54 victory over Lincoln University (Calif.) on Wednesday night.
Gavin Kensmil had 15 points and eight rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (6-2), which shot 32 of 57 from the floor (56%) and were 10-of-21 shooting from 3-point range. David Kachelries added 13 points.
Jordan Mcglory scored 11 points and Davon Wright had 10 for Lincoln.
