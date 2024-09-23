Stephen & Evie Colbert's red rice recipe, a dish both jammy and tangy

STEPHEN: My love of red rice started at Stiles Point Elementary School on James Island, South Carolina. The cafeteria served it just about every day, and that was fine with me. I've had a lot since then, but this comes closest to the deep savory sweetness that those lunch ladies somehow whipped up in barrel-size batches. I came up with this version after food writer Alison Roman and I made her caramelized shallot pasta sauce on ''The Late Show.'' There was something about the aroma, both jammy and tangy, that told me it would make a killer rice. I love being right.