Sports

Stephen Curry will miss at least two games for Warriors with left ankle injury

Stephen Curry will miss at least the next two games for the Golden State Warriors nursing an injured ankle that he hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 12:33AM
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stretches his left ankle after sustaining an injury against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night in San Francisco. (JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO/The Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry will miss at least the next two games for the Golden State Warriors nursing an injured ankle that he hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Curry had an MRI exam after the game and it showed no structural damage and revealed a left peroneal strain. The team said he would be reevaluated Friday.

Golden State plays consecutive home games Tuesday and Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their next game after Curry is examined again is Saturday at Houston.

Curry exited for good with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 112-104 defeat.

Curry had briefly returned to the game with 8:08 to play and was along the key being defended by Kris Dunn when he cut away from Dunn toward the baseline and reinjured the ankle when it appeared to roll outward. It happened near the end of Golden State's bench and he limped into the tunnel that goes to the locker room.

It was at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter when Curry initially hobbled to the bench and sat the remainder of the period.

The two-time MVP and NBA all-time 3-point leader finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers.

The 36-year-old Curry is beginning his 16th NBA season and has dealt with regular ankle issues on both feet.

Also Monday, the Warriors said guard De'Anthony Melton underwent an MRI on his strained lower back after Sunday's game and he doesn't have any structural damage. He also will be reevaluated on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan.

Sports

Anze Kopitar has 3 points, picks up 800th career assist in Kings' 6-3 victory over Golden Knights

Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Draymond Green lead Warriors to second straight win against Pelicans