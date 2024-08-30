Stephen Curry signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

The 36-year-old Curry is entering his 16th NBA season, all of them with the Warriors. He's a 10-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection, has been part of four championships with Golden State and is a two-time MVP. This summer, he also played for the U.S. team that won Olympic gold at the Paris Games, including a dazzling fourth-quarter display to help the Americans beat France in the title game.