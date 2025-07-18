Stephen Colbert gets solidarity from fellow late-night hosts after cancellation news

Stephen Colbert was receiving messages of support and affection from his fellow late-night hosts after announcing that CBS was canceling his show, ''The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,'' next May. Jimmy Fallon said he was ''just as shocked as everyone,'' and Seth Meyers called him a great host and comedian but an even better person. Jimmy Kimmel directed an expletive at CBS, and Andy Cohen said it was a sad day for the network. As for President Donald Trump — a frequent target of Colbert's comedy — he said on Truth Social that ''I absolutely love'' that Colbert was ''fired."