Stenhouse has vowed retaliation on rival Carson Hocevar. Will NASCAR payback be delivered at Pocono?

LONG POND, Pa. — Carson Hocevar walked around Pocono Raceway without a scratch on his face. His polo shirt looked more tailored than tattered and the Spire Motorsports driver was ready to race rather than rumble.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hadn't socked Hocevar with a right hook quite yet — hot on the heels of Stenhouse's threat to beat up his racing rival after last weekend's race in Mexico City — leaving the next shot at any potential retaliation inside or outside the cars set for Sunday's NASCAR race.
Hocevar should walk with his head on a swivel because Stenhouse can throw a right hook.
Just ask Kyle Busch, who suffered a crushing TKO loss when he clashed with Stenhouse after last year's All-Star race.
Get ready! The Pounding at Pocono could be just another round in the ongoing feud between Stenhouse and Hocevar.
''He probably will be looking over his shoulder for a long time,'' Stenhouse said Saturday at Pocono. ''We'll see how that goes.''
Hocevar has to look over his shoulder — and for that charging Chevrolet in his rearview mirror.
''The scorecard has it that I I'm getting something from the 47 at some point, right? And I think my team and everybody kind of knows that,'' Hocevar said.