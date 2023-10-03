DETROIT — Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rear view camera image from being displayed.
The recall a nnounced Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators covers certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks and some Ram 3500 chassis cabs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also covered are 2022 through 2024 Ram 2500 trucks.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rear view display without an image reduces a driver's view and increases the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the radio software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Nov. 17.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rear view camera image may not show on screen
Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rear view camera image from being displayed.
Business
We want to know: How do you plan to shop for the holidays this year?
Share your thoughts on holiday shopping this season with the Star Tribune.
Business
Stock market today: Unrelenting rise in Treasury yields drags Wall Street lower
Wall Street is sinking a bit more Tuesday under the weight of higher yields in the bond market.
Business
Donald Trump returns to court as his fraud trial gets down to business after a fiery first day
Former President Donald Trump returned to a New York court Tuesday after a fiery start to his business fraud lawsuit trial.
Business
Facebook and Instagram users in Europe could get ad-free subscription option, WSJ reports
Meta plans to give Facebook and Instagram users in Europe the option of paying for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent's strict data privacy rules, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.