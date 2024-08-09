DETROIT — Stellantis may lay off as many as 2,450 workers at its Warren automobile plant just outside of Detroit.
Wires
Stellantis may lay off as many as 2,450 workers at its Warren automobile plant just outside of Detroit
Stellantis may lay off as many as 2,450 workers at its Warren automobile plant just outside of Detroit.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 9, 2024 at 5:18PM
More from Wires
See More
2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.