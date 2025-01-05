Stella Retrum scored two goals to lead No. 12 Penn State to a 6-2 victory over the No. 3 Gophers in the East/West Showcase on Saturday at Ridder Arena.
Stella Retrum scores twice as Penn State routs Gophers women’s hockey 6-2
The sophomore from Maple Grove helped the Nittany Lions to a quick 4-0 lead at Ridder Arena in the East/West Showcase.
Retrum, a sophomore from Maple Grove, scored the first of the Nittany Lions’ three goals in a five-minute span in the first period and added a power-play goal in the second as the Nittany Lions (17-4-1) earned their fourth consecutive victory.
“Tough one, obviously,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Certainly on the scoreboard anyways. ... Every time we got some momentum, they seemed to tamper it down a little bit. But our team played hard. It wasn’t for a lack of effort and compete. Had some great chances, and pucks weren’t going in here tonight.”
Sydney Morrow scored both goals for the Gophers (15-5-1), who had a four-game winning streak end. The loss was only their second in the past 12 games.
Penn State, sixth in the nation in goals scored, led 4-0 after the game’s first 12 minutes.
Grace Outwater made it 2-0 three minutes after Retrum’s goal and Abby Stonehouse made it 3-0 with 10 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first period. Maddy Christian, a junior from Elk River, made it 4-0 with 8:39 remaining in the first with her 15th goal of the season.
The Gophers, who had given up only four goals in the previous four games, outshot the Nittany Lions 12-6 in the first period.
Morrow’s power-play goal with 12:55 left in the second period got the Gophers on the scoreboard, but Retrum restored the Nittany Lions’ four-goal lead 45 seconds later.
Morrow scored again early in the third period to pull the Gophers within 5-2. Tessa Janecke’s power-play goal midway through the third period completed the scoring for Penn State.
The Gophers return to WCHA play next weekend by playing host to St. Thomas at Ridder Arena.
