CINCINNATI — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a pectoral injury in the fourth quarter of the team's game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watt, the Defensive Player of the Year, left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime. Before the injury, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and an interception.
He tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22 1/2 last season despite missing two games.
