Steelers QB Russell Wilson 'in consideration' to start against the Jets in return from calf injury

Fields has been efficient and occasionally spectacular during his six-week audition. He's also largely avoided the kinds of mistakes that were a common thread during his three years in Chicago, throwing just one interception in 160 attempts. His accuracy, however, had dipped of late. Fields has completed just 57% (29 of 51) of his passes over his past eight quarters, down from 69% (77 of 111) across the opening month of the season.