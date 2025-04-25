Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, dies shortly after his selection

''Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine,'' Rooney said in a statement. ''We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.''