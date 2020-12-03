The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on clinching their respective divisions going into Week 13.
The Steelers, who are 11-0, can wrap up the AFC North with a win over Washington on Monday night and a Browns loss against Tennessee on Sunday. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win or losses by the Raiders, Dolphins or Colts on Sunday.
The Chiefs can take the AFC West again with a win over the Broncos on Sunday night and a Raiders loss to the winless Jets. Or earn a playoff spot with a win.
And in the NFC, the Saints, who have won eight in a row, can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by the reeling Bears.
