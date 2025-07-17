PITTSBURGH — Steelers and T.J. Watt agree on a contract making the linebacker the NFL's highest paid defensive player.
Steelers and T.J. Watt agree on a contract making the linebacker the NFL's highest paid defensive player
Steelers and T.J. Watt agree on a contract making the linebacker the NFL's highest paid defensive player.
The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 9:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Steelers and T.J. Watt agree on a contract making the linebacker the NFL's highest paid defensive player
Steelers and T.J. Watt agree on a contract making the linebacker the NFL's highest paid defensive player.