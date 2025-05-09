Steelers 1st-round pick Harmon balancing joy of being a pro with grief over the passing of his mom

PITTSBURGH — Derrick Harmon showed up for work on Friday, eager to get his NFL career started while still coming to terms with the death of his mother Tiffany Saine, who passed shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the defensive tackle from Oregon with the 21st overall pick in last month's draft.
''I'm doing the best I can right now, I'm doing the best that I can,'' Harmon said during the first day of Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp. ''I'm at football. I'm in my element, so got my mind off a few things, but I'm okay.''
The 21-year-old Harmon called the moment he walked into the Steelers locker room ''a dream come true,'' aware that his mother — who endured a series of health setbacks in recent years — is still with him in many ways.
Asked how he's coping, Harmon shrugged.
'I don't know, I'm still dealing with it," Harmon said. ''I don't know. I'm just putting one foot in front of the other, really.''
The annual camp provides rookies, first-year players and veterans who received a tryout invitation with three days of introductions, relatively informal workouts and bonding. For Harmon, it also provides a brief return to normalcy during a time when not much feels normal.
The 21-year-old Detroit-area native has already texted with longtime Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward and has connected in person with fellow defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, who occupies the next locker over.
''We've been talking since we've got here, (he) sat next to me and all,'' Harmon said. ''So that's a nice teammate to have. He came from the Big Ten, just like me, so we know how ball is.''