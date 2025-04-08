Steele tosses 7 innings as the Cubs pound the Rangers 7-0 on frigid night

CHICAGO — Justin Steele tossed three-hit ball over seven innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 7-0 on a frigid Monday night.
Michael Busch doubled and scored in the second. He also chased Nathan Eovaldi with an RBI triple in the fifth that made it 3-0.
Ian Happ had three RBIs. His two-run single highlighted a four-run sixth, and the Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games on a 34-degree night.
Steele (3-1) won his third straight start since a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo on March 19. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.
Colin Rea worked two innings to finish Chicago's first shutout this year.
The Rangers had won five straight and eight of 10 to start the season.
Eovaldi (1-1) lasted just 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits, after shutting out Cincinnati on Tuesday in the majors' first complete game this season. The 35-year-old right-hander walked two and hit two batters.
Key moment