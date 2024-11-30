Stealth destroyer to be home for 1st hypersonic weapon on a US warship

One of the U.S. programs in development and planned for the Zumwalt is the ''Conventional Prompt Strike." It would launch like a ballistic missile and then release a hypersonic glide vehicle that would travel at speeds seven to eight times faster than the speed of sound before hitting the target. The weapon system is being developed jointly by the Navy and Army. Each of the Zumwalt-class destroyers would be equipped with four missile tubes, each with three of the missiles for a total of 12 hypersonic weapons per ship.