"Meat and potatoes" has long been a phrase meant to describe something as "basic," but when the meat is a perfectly cooked, pan-seared steak and the potatoes are golden brown and coated in an herbed garlic butter, there's nothing basic about it.

A good steak doesn't have to come off a grill. In the winter, at least here in Minnesota, pan-searing our steaks tends to be a more practical technique that can yield equally delicious results.

Of course, as is true with all cooking, the better the ingredients, the better the results. In this case, the ingredient is steak — and not just any steak. For this dish, we are looking for a good quality steak. My favorite cuts would be New York strip or rib-eye, although a well-marbled sirloin will also be tasty.

Thickness also matters when it comes to getting the right texture. It's difficult to get a nice crust on the outside without overcooking the inside if you're working with a thin steak. So, I look for steaks at least 1½ inches thick.

Seasoning them early will ensure maximum flavor. You can season your steak shortly before cooking, with good results, but for a memorably juicy steak, with a full, beefy flavor throughout, I like to season my steak the night before and keep it uncovered in the refrigerator. This gives the meat the time it needs to expel its moisture, which mingles with the salt on the surface, and then reabsorb it back into the steak. For any of you helping kids with science class, this is called osmosis.

The cooking part of the recipe is easy. Just get a large, heavy-bottomed skillet (cast-iron is a solid choice), get it good and hot and cook the steaks, flipping them over a few times in the process.

Toward the end I add a generous knob of butter, along with some smashed garlic and fresh herbs, and baste the steaks continuously. This not only adds big flavor but helps further develop its crust.

While the steak rests before carving, I put the leftover butter in the skillet to good use, browning parboiled potatoes until golden.

Meat and potatoes never tasted so good.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.