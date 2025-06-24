Status of ceasefire unclear after Iranian missile barrage strikes Israel after a first deadline

BEERSHEBA, Israel — U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ''complete and total ceasefire'' soon after Iran launched a retaliatory limited missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar. But the status of a possible ceasefire remained tentative on Tuesday as an Iranian missile barrage struck Israel after a first deadline for the proposal.
The Iranian barrages sent Israelis hurrying into bomb shelters as the sun rose, killing at least four people and injuring eight others, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue services said. Israel has yet to acknowledge Trump's proposal, which gives Israel more time to potentially strike back though Iran on its state television announced an overall ceasefire had begun at 7:30 a.m. local time.
The barrage damaged at least three densely packed residential buildings in the city of Beersheba, police said.
First responders said they retrieved four bodies from one building and were searching for more. Outside, the shells of burned out cars littered the streets. Broken glass and rubble covered the area. Hundreds of emergency workers gathered to search for anyone else trapped in the buildings.
Police said some people were injured even while inside their apartments' reinforced safe rooms, which are meant to withstand rockets and shrapnel but not direct hits from ballistic missiles.
The direct hit in the largest city in southern Israel came just days after the city's hospital sustained significant damage in a missile strike.
The Israeli military said people could leave bomb shelters but cautioned the public to stay close to shelter for the coming hours.
Trump says ceasefire is in effect