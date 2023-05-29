More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Lakeville man identified as victim of I-35 crash
The man died after crashing south of Albert Lea.
Local
'Undying patriotism': Blaine statue honors children who lost military parents
At Memorial Day observance in Blaine, likeness unveiled of daughter of a Navy SEAL who died.
Twins
Clutch hitting by Lewis, Jeffers lifts Twins over Astros in 10 innings
Royce Lewis, making his season debut after undergoing ACL surgery after 12 games in 2022, drove in four runs and Ryan Jeffers slugged a two-run homer in the 10th to offset Jose Altuve's seventh-inning grand slam.
www.startribune.com
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: North St. Paul softballer is understated force
"A quiet player," her coach calls Madelyn Anthony, but she's 11-2 in the circle and hitting .551 with power.