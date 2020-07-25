Minnesota surpassed 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the last of its 87 counties reporting its first positive test on the day a statewide mask-wearing mandate took effect to help slow the spread of the corona­virus.

Sparsely populated Lake of the Woods County in far northern Minnesota stood for more than a month as the only county in the state without a confirmed case. Now, it is one of six counties with fewer than 10 cases, according to Saturday's data release from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The data again reflected a developing trend of increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases as the volume of tests completed in the state continues at high levels.

"50,000 laboratory-confirmed cases is a milestone we hoped we would not reach," Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist, said in an e-mail. "With high levels of the virus circulating in our communities, we will continue to have spread and cases, and there will be some Minnesotans who develop severe and fatal illnesses."

The Health Department reported five more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide toll to 1,571 since the start of the pandemic. Four of the newly reported deaths were residents of assisted-living or long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 4,889 people have been hospitalized.

People in Forest Lake were wearing their masks Saturday as the state's mandate went into effect.

The mask mandate that took effect Saturday applies to most indoor spaces outside people's homes, as well as outdoor spaces where workers can't stay 6 feet from one another. It exempts children younger than 2 and people with certain medical conditions. It also specifies conditions where a face covering can be temporarily removed.

Minnesota is one of roughly 30 states that have imposed some degree of mask-wearing requirements, which have been widely supported by physicians and public health experts. They point to studies such as a report this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found a link between slowing the growth in cases and requiring masks for all health care workers at a group of hospitals in the Boston area.

"I believe the results of our study can be extrapolated to settings outside the hospital where social distancing is not possible," Dr. Deepak Bhatt, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said via e-mail. Medical-grade masks might be more effective than cloth masks, Bhatt said, but "any mask beats no mask."

Meanwhile, the order from Gov. Tim Walz mandating face mask use in stores and indoor gathering places generated mixed reactions Saturday from merchants and customers.

In downtown Stillwater, few people walking the streets, even when near others, wore masks. But many retailers reported that customers were complying with the mandate once they entered stores.

Cassidy Vadner, 39, owner of a downtown gift shop, said compliance had been good, except for some customers whose masks failed to cover their noses.

"About 20% of our customers wore them before today," said Vadner, who is pleased by the mandate, which requires all who enter to wear them.

In Forest Lake, compliance appeared less uniform.

Among people walking about and shopping, several said they found masks unnecessary. And while many stores in the city had signs on their doors saying masks were required, not all customers followed the rule. Several employees said they had to remind customers without masks that they were required to wear them before entering.

At Downtown Barbers, owner Brent Anderson wore a mask around his neck, ready to pull it up if needed. He said it is hard to cut hair, holding your arms up in the air, with breathing partly obstructed.

"We were getting head rushes," Anderson said. "We wear 'em in here off and on. I feel like I can't lose customers" [by requiring them.

West of the Twin Cities, in the town of Olivia, Carlotta Eischens, co-owner of the Master's Coffee Shop, said a few customers wore masks Saturday morning who, without the mandate, likely wouldn't have done so.

For weeks, the shop has advised customers that "masks are a must," said Eischens, who supports the mandate for health reasons. But overall, the requirement likely will depress sales and discourage customers from stopping in, Eischens said.

"I anticipate that it's probably going to hurt our business more, just because it seems like there are so many people that are against wearing them," she said. "I think it definitely will hurt the numbers, but I think it was the right thing to do, for sure."

'Very concerned'

The state health data Saturday showed a net increase of 803 new coronavirus infections on a volume of about 18,227 completed tests. It was the third straight day of more than 700 cases and only the third time the state has reported more than 800 new cases since their peak in May. Back then, the state was completing a much smaller volume of tests, which suggests the case counts at the time understated the actual totals.

What's troubling is that the case growth since late June has been faster than the growth in the testing volume over the same time period, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

"All the indicators to me right now in Minnesota say that we're potentially just a few weeks behind what we've seen in these other states that have been houses on fire," he said. "I'm very concerned."

The latest numbers also show 287 patients are hospitalized, compared with 278 on Friday; 115 patients required intensive care, up seven from a day earlier. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been picking up over the last week, although they remain well below peaks of more than 600 hospitalized patients and about 260 in the ICU in late May.

The state continues to see a decline in congregate care facilities publicly identified with at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff. Whereas the state last week listed 164 facilities with cases, the tally is now 159 facilities.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions. Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

A total of 43,625 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation.

