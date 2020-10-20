Louise Erdrich’s novel, “The Plague of Doves,” has been chosen as the third book in the statewide book discussion group, One Book One Minnesota.

“The Plague of Doves,” winner of a Minnesota Book Award and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, is the first in Erdrich’s Justice Trilogy, which also includes “The Round House” and “LaRose.”

The One Book One Minnesota book club was formed earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring people in the state together during a time of isolation. Previous books in the club were “Because of Winn-Dixie,” by Kate DiCamillo and “A Good Time for the Truth,” a collection of essays on race, edited by Minneapolis poet and essayist Sun Yung Shin.

Electronic copies of Erdrich’s novel — both ebook and audiobook versions — are available to download free for the next eight weeks from the Ebooks Minnesota site, which also features author videos, reading guides and virtual book club discussions.

Erdrich will take part in a virtual statewide discussion on Dec. 8. The event is free and you can register here.

“The Plague of Doves” is also for sale at all local bookstores. It’s the story of an unsolved murder in a small white North Dakota town, and the repercussions of vengeance on the lives of Ojijbwe people living on a nearby reservation.

Erdrich, who lives in Minneapolis, is the author of 15 novels as well as collections of poetry, children’s books, short stories, and a memoir. She has won the National Book Critics Circle Award twice, the National Book Award, the Anisfield-Wolf Award, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and other honors.

She owns Birchbark Books and Native Arts in Minneapolis.