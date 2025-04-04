States sue to block Trump's election order, saying it violates the Constitution

WASHINGTON — Democratic officials in 19 states filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s attempt to reshape elections across the U.S., calling it an unconstitutional invasion of states’ clear authority to run their own elections.
Thursday’s lawsuit is the fourth against the executive order issued just a week ago. It seeks to block key aspects of it, including new requirements that people provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote and a demand that all mail ballots be received by Election Day.
‘‘The President has no power to do any of this,‘’ the state attorneys general wrote in court documents. ‘’The Elections EO is unconstitutional, antidemocratic, and un-American.‘’
White House spokesperson Harrison Fields responded to the lawsuit Friday, calling the proof-of-citizenship requirements ‘’common sense’’ and objections from Democrats ‘’insane.‘’
‘‘The Trump administration is standing up for free, fair, and honest elections and asking this basic question is essential to our Constitutional Republic,‘’ he said in a statement.
Trump’s order said the U.S. has failed ‘’to enforce basic and necessary election protection." Election officials have said recent elections have been among the most secure in U.S. history. There has been no indication of any widespread fraud, including when Trump, a Republican, lost to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020.
The order is the culmination of Trump’s longstanding complaints about how U.S. elections are run. After his first win in 2016, Trump falsely claimed his popular vote total would have been much higher if not for ‘’millions of people who voted illegally.‘’ In 2020, Trump blamed a ‘’rigged’’ election for his loss and falsely claimed widespread voter fraud and manipulation of voting machines.
Trump has argued his order secures the vote against illegal voting by noncitizens, though multiple studies and investigations in the states have shown that it’s rare.