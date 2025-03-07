States sue President Trump's administration over mass firings of probationary federal workers

Trump, a Republican, has said he’s targeting fraud, waste and abuse in a bloated federal government. The president and his adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have fired both new and career workers, telling agency leaders to plan for ‘’large-scale reductions in force.‘’ The purge has spawned a number of lawsuits as unions and attorneys general have challenged Doge’s authority. Attempts to contact the White House and Justice Department for comment were unsuccessful.