I am writing on behalf of the French-American Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit registered with the Minnesota secretary of state, to share our perspective regarding the recent discussions about removing the French motto "L'Étoile du Nord" from the new seal and state flag designs.

We understand the concerns raised by some members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission, particularly regarding the visibility of the Dakota community. It is crucial to commemorate and respect the history and heritage of Indigenous peoples, and we fully support efforts to ensure that their contributions are recognized and celebrated.

However, it is equally important not to diminish or erase the contributions of the French community, whose legacy is also integral to Minnesota's identity.

Our motto is not just a phrase; it represents a historical marker that shaped the contours of our state. It also signifies the earliest relationships between Europeans and Indigenous peoples. This includes representation of the mixed-race people of the region, the Métis, who are an integral, though little-known, part of our history and population.

Abandoning "L'Étoile du Nord" risks oversimplifying the complex history that has shaped Minnesota into what it is today.

Minnesota is a state with a rich and diverse history influenced by various communities, including both the Indigenous peoples and the early French explorers and fur traders. The state name, Minnesota, a derivation of the Dakota "Mnisota Makoce," is a celebration of the undisputed Dakota connection to the land.

Yet like the Dakota and other Indigenous communities, the French are also one of Minnesota's earliest peoples and have contributed to its social, cultural, economic, and political fabric.

French language and culture were present in what is now Minnesota for 200 years before it became a state. Beginning in the 1650s, French explorers and fur traders not only played a crucial role in the transformation from tribal Indigenous cultures to contemporary society but also strove to employ diplomacy, tact and respect for Native culture. Many place names in Minnesota bear French origins, or English translations thereof, underscoring the profound influence of French exploration, commerce and settlement.

We urge the State Emblems Redesign Commission to consider a balanced approach acknowledging and commemorating both Indigenous peoples and French influences on our state's history. Rather than erasing symbols or mottos, we should seek to elevate the diverse voices that have contributed to the unique culture of Minnesota.

Minnesota history did not start in 1858 — nor did it end there. The French-American Heritage Foundation asks the State Emblems Redesign Commission to embrace the practice, started by the Indigenous people and the French nearly 375 years ago, of working together for a better Minnesota.

Greg Cash, of Minnetonka, is president of the French-American Heritage Foundation of Minnesota.