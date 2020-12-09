WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is requiring states to submit personal information of people vaccinated against COVID-19 — including names, birth dates, ethnicities and addresses — raising alarms among state officials who fear that a federal vaccine registry could be misused.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is instructing states to sign so-called data use agreements that commit them for the first time to sharing personal information in existing registries with the federal government. Some states, such as New York, are pushing back, either refusing to sign or signing while refusing to share the information.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York warned that the collection of personal data could dissuade immigrants without legal status from participating in the vaccination program. He called it \"another example of them trying to extort the State of New York to get information that they can use at the Department of Homeland Security and ICE that they'll use to deport people.\"

Administration officials say the information will not be shared with other federal agencies and that it is \"critically necessary\" for several reasons: to ensure that people who move across state lines receive their follow-up doses; to track adverse reactions and address safety issues; and to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine among different demographic groups.

At a briefing with a small group of reporters Monday, officials from Operation Warp Speed, the government's vaccine initiative, defended the plan. They said all but a handful of states had signed data agreements, and the rest would sign by the end of the week, although it is not clear how many states will submit personal information.

\"There is no Social Security number being asked for; there is no driver's license number,\" said Deacon Maddox, who runs the operation's data and analysis system. \"The only number I would say that is asked is the date of birth.\"

A spokesman for the White House, Michael Bars, said the information \"would only be used to support the unprecedented private-public partnership,\" including the military, that the administration has deployed \"to combat the coronavirus and save lives.\"

But the hurried effort at data gathering, with delivery of vaccine doses expected to begin next week, is making many immunization experts — including the doctor who ran the CDC's immunization program for 16 years — deeply uneasy. At issue is the delicate balance between a patient's right to privacy and the government's right to invoke its expansive authority in the name of ending the deadliest pandemic in more than a century.

In Minnesota, officials are refusing to report any identifying details to the CDC, but they will submit \"de-identified doses-administered data\" on a daily basis once the vaccine campaigns begin.

\"This is a new activity for us, as we don't typically report this level of detail on this frequency to the federal government,\" Doug Schultz, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health, said in an e-mail. He added, \"We will not be reporting name, ZIP code, race, ethnicity or address.\"

Tracking immunizations, including collecting personal data, is not a new practice, and experts say it is especially important with a vaccine that requires two doses. But in the United States, it has been a purely state-by-state effort.

\"The general philosophy in this country is states manage public health, so the concept that federally we are going to be tracking identified information is concerning,\" said Dr. Shaun J. Grannis, a professor of medical informatics at Indiana University, who has advised the CDC on data gathering.

In Pennsylvania, Cindy Findley, the deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention, said she could see the need for vaccine data collection but would prefer that states share information one on one. Lawyers for the state tried to amend the CDC's data use agreement, but its changes were rejected and Pennsylvania signed anyway, state officials said.