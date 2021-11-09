There's still the matter of a state tournament in which to compete, but you can't blame the East Ridge volleyball players for feeling as if they've already slain the dragon.

The Raptors open play today in the Volleyball State Tournament, Class 4A bracket, after qualifying for just the second time in school history. That in itself is a worthy achievement.

But it was how they got there that makes it stand out.

East Ridge beat Eagan, the standard-bearer for success among large schools, in the Section 3, 4A finals. Eagan had not only made 16 tournament appearances since 1997, the Wildcats can boast seven state titles and had advanced to the Class 3A championship game seven years in a row from 2013 and 2019, winning three.

"This is huge. In the last three section finals, we haven't even taken a set from them," Raptors coach Steve Anderson said. "For our girls, this was something they really wanted. It almost felt like a championship for us."

Anderson noted that the Raptors had repeated chances to win the match in four sets, allowed Eagan to rally to send it to a fifth-and-deciding set, but remained focused enough to pull out the victory.

"There were times when we could have felt like we let it slip away," he said. "But there were things that were working for us throughout the match and gave us confidence. The girls were determined to win."

Now East Ridge, which earned the No. 3 seed in Class 4A, will be making its first state tournament appearance since 2010 when they meet Bloomington Jefferson in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Raptors are led by their two terrific front row players, 6-2 senior middle blocker Camryn Greenwald and 6-5 outside hitter Britt Carlson, and have been buoyed recently by a pair of sophomores in right-side hitter Hadley Berger and setter Macey Spolidoro. "As the No. 3 seed, we have a chance to go and not just enjoy the tournament experience, but compete," said Anderson, who will be coaching in the state tournament for the first times and admitted to leaning on advice from fellow coaches who've been there.

"This is special, to be able to play on the big stage," he said. "I want it to be an amazing experience for the girls."

Four classes

For the first time, there will be four state championships awarded. The MSHSL added a fourth class of volleyball two years ago, but this will be the first four-class state tournament. There were logistical questions about conducting a four-class tournament, but the Xcel Center administrators solved that issue by allowing the league to add a fourth day to the proceedings

Tournament notes:

No. 1 seed Wayzata hasn't lost a match since Oct. 12, 2019, when it went on to win the Class 3A championship. He Trojans are riding a streak of 51 consecutive victories… Bloomington Jefferson (18-11) made six trips to the tournament in the 1990's but will be making its first since 1999. … Rogers (28-4) lost it's first two matches of the season, then ripped off a streak of 23 wins in a row before dropping two of it final three regular season matches. Two of those losses were to Wayzata. … Mayer Lutheran is seeded No. 1 and Minneota No. 2 in Class 1A. Those two programs have won the last four Class 1A championships: Mayer Lutheran in 2016 and 2017, Minneota in 2018 and 2019. … Faribault Bethlehem Academy, winner of seven championships between 2003 and 2014, is back after missing the last two tournaments.

First timers:

Rogers (4A), Monticello (3A), Chisago Lakes (3A), Cannon Falls (2A), Hawley (2A), Legacy Christian (1A), Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (1A), South Ridge (1A).