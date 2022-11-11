CLASS 4A
Wayzata and Lakeville North won semifinal matches on Thursday, and will play for the big-school title on Saturday
CLASS 3A
Benilde-St. Margaret's will play Marshall for the title
CLASS 2A
Semifinal matches are at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 1A
Top seed Minneota fights its way into Saturday's final.
