TEHRAN, Iran — Zimbabwe's ambassador to Iran has died, state TV reported on Thursday.
The report did not give a cause of death for Christopher Mapanga, who began his mission to Tehran in 2018. Mapanga began his mission to Tehran in 2018. Earlier, he had been ambassador to Egypt. Reportedly, he was suffering from liver disease.
It's the second death of a foreign diplomat in Tehran in less than six months.
In May, Iranian police started investigating the death of a Swiss diplomat who died after reportedly falling from a high rise in Tehran. The Swiss woman, in her 50s, fell from the upper floors of a 20-story building in which she lived in northern Tehran, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota political activists volley lawsuits in fallout over GOP donor's sex trafficking indictment
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota political activists volley lawsuits in fallout over GOP donor's sex trafficking indictment
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota political activists volley lawsuits in fallout over GOP donor's sex trafficking indictment
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota political activists volley lawsuits in fallout over GOP donor's sex trafficking indictment
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper
The European Central Bank will dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.
World
Turkey slams Greek 'dreams' to extend territorial waters
Turkey's defense minister reiterated on Thursday that his country will never accept any Greek move to extend its territorial waters in the Aegean sea, dismissing any possible effort by Athens as "empty dreams."
World
Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico's Los Cabos resorts
New Hurricane Olaf was heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Thursday.
Business
Furlough total in UK falls to new low as many return to work
The number of workers still on furlough in Britain has fallen to its lowest level since a salary support program was first introduced at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic 18 months ago, official figures showed Thursday.
Business
EasyJet rejects bid approach as it seeks to raise more money
British airline easyJet said Thursday it rejected an unsolicited takeover approach as it announced plans to raise another 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) from shareholders to shore up its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.