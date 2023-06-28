A Minnesota state trooper is getting lots of love online after a video showing her setting a trapped fawn free made the rounds

Trooper Mollie McClure was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 94 near Avon, Minn., on May 28 when she noticed a female deer pacing back and forth near a fence running parallel to the freeway. The trooper also heard the sound of a young fawn in distress.

McClure stopped and discovered the little one was stuck the fence.

Body camera footage posted online by the patrol shows McClure with her gloves on approaching the baby and saying "you're OK." She wiggled the fawn from the fencing and within 25 seconds set it free. McClure lifted the fawn over the fence reuniting it with the mother.

"I am glad you had your camera on," wrote Donna Berg on the patrol's Facebook page. "This is so heart-warming to see. That fawn would have died if you had not rescued it. You make us all proud officer. Thank you."

The video has been viewed and shared hundreds of times.