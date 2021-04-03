Centennial vs. Edina, no contest (forfeit)
Minnetonka 2, Alexandria Area 1, 2OT
Andover 4, Farmington 0
Eastview 1, Stillwater 0
Edina 4, Minnetonka 0
Andover 7 Eastview 0
Edina 2, Andover 1
Warroad 10, Rochester Lourdes 0
Proctor/Hermantown 8, Luverne 0
Gentry Academy 4, River Lakes 1
Chisago Lakes 4, Mound Westonka 3
Proctor/Hermantown 3, Warroad 1
Gentry Academy 6, Chisago Lakes 0
Proctor/Hermantown 3, Gentry Academy 2, 2OT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP survey: ADs concerned NIL will skew competitive balance
College athletes will someday soon be permitted to be paid sponsors, social media influencers and product endorsers.
Colleges
Bueckers, Garza named Naismith players of the year
The awards continue to pile up for UConn freshman Paige Bueckers, the standout from Hopkins.
Colleges
To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90
Jalen Suggs took the inbounds pass and saw nothing but clear sailing. Three dribbles. Past the half-court line. A little stutter-step.
World
Europe ramps up vaccinations as virus haunts Easter holidays
The main stadium in the French city of Lyon opened as a mass vaccination center during Easter weekend, and thousands of people spent the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere in France as the government tried to speed up shots amid a new rush of coronavirus cases.
Sports
Rikako Ikee qualifies for Tokyo Olympic after leukemia
Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee on Sunday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics just two years after she was diagnosed with leukemia.