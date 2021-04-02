Wayzata 1, Hill-Murray 0
Lakeville South 4, Moorhead 2
Eden Prairie 6, St. Thomas Academy 2
Maple Grove 5, Andover 2
Lakeville South 5, Wayzata 3
Eden Praire 6, Maple Grove winner 5, OT
Lakeville South vs. Eden Prairie, 8 p.m.
Gentry Academy 8, Northern Lakes 0
East Grand Forks 8, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Dodge County 7, Hermantown 3
Little Falls 2, Delano 1
Gentry Academy 5, East Grand Forks 3
Dodge County 4, Little Falls 1
Gentry Academy vs. Dodge County, 6 p.m.
