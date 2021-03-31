Wayzata (13-5-2) vs. Hill-Murray (18-2-0), 11 a.m.
Moorhead (13-7-1) vs. Lakeville South (18-0-2), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas Academy (13-4-3) vs. Eden Prairie (18-1-2), 6 p.m.
Andover (18-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (20-1-0), 8 p.m.
Wayzata-Hill Murray winner vs. Moorhead-Lakeville South winner, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas-Eden Praire winner vs. Andover-Maple Grove winner, 8 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Gentry Academy 8, Northern Lakes 0
East Grand Forks 8, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Dodge County 7, Hermantown 3
Little Falls 2, Delano 1
Gentry Academy vs. East Grand Forks, 11 a.m.
Dodge County vs. Little Falls, 1 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
