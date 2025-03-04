Boys hockey section champions have been decided. Some of the teams that won their sections — Stillwater, Shakopee and Edina — either moved up or remained in the same position in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams.
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams
Going into the state tournament, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams fall in line.
Here’s where Minnesota’s best teams of 2024-25 rank entering state tournament play Wednesday.
All schools are Class 2A unless noted.
1. Moorhead (25-2-1). Previous: 2
2. Stillwater (22-6). Previous: 7
3. Edina (20-6-2). Previous: 3
4. Rogers (23-3-2). Previous: 4
5. St. Thomas Academy (23-5). Previous: 5
6. Hill-Murray (23-2-1). Previous: 1
7. Shakopee (22-5-1). Previous: 14
8. Cretin-Derham Hall (23-4-1). Previous: 6
9. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 19-9). Previous: 13
10. Lakeville South (17-9). Previous: 17
11. Andover (15-13): Previous: 22
12. St. Cloud Cathedral (1A, 18-8-2): Previous: 18
13. White Bear Lake (16-8-3). Previous: 8
14. Northfield (1A, 22-4-2): Previous: 20
15. Orono (1A, 15-10-3). Previous: 16
16. Wayzata (16-9-3). Previous: 9
17. Northern Lakes (1A, 19-8-1). Previous: 15
18. Rock Ridge (22-4-2). Previous: 12
19. Bemidji (20-6-2). Previous: 15
20. East Grand Forks (1A, 13-13-2): Previous: unranked
21. Luverne (1A, 22-4-2). Previous: 23
22. Holy Family (20-8): Previous: 24
23. Rosemount (23-4). Previous: unranked
24. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 20-7). Previous: 10
25. Warroad (1A, 20-6-1): Previous: 19
