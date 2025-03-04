High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams

Going into the state tournament, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams fall in line.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 4, 2025 at 11:00PM
Stillwater's Matthew Volkman celebrates after the Ponies beat Hill-Murray 4-3 in double overtime to win the Class 2A, Section 4 title Friday. After the win, Stillwater rose to No. 2 in the Minnesota Top 25. (Alex Kormann)

Boys hockey section champions have been decided. Some of the teams that won their sections — Stillwater, Shakopee and Edina — either moved up or remained in the same position in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams.

Here’s where Minnesota’s best teams of 2024-25 rank entering state tournament play Wednesday.

All schools are Class 2A unless noted.

1. Moorhead (25-2-1). Previous: 2

2. Stillwater (22-6). Previous: 7

3. Edina (20-6-2). Previous: 3

4. Rogers (23-3-2). Previous: 4

5. St. Thomas Academy (23-5). Previous: 5

6. Hill-Murray (23-2-1). Previous: 1

7. Shakopee (22-5-1). Previous: 14

8. Cretin-Derham Hall (23-4-1). Previous: 6

9. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 19-9). Previous: 13

10. Lakeville South (17-9). Previous: 17

11. Andover (15-13): Previous: 22

12. St. Cloud Cathedral (1A, 18-8-2): Previous: 18

13. White Bear Lake (16-8-3). Previous: 8

14. Northfield (1A, 22-4-2): Previous: 20

15. Orono (1A, 15-10-3). Previous: 16

16. Wayzata (16-9-3). Previous: 9

17. Northern Lakes (1A, 19-8-1). Previous: 15

18. Rock Ridge (22-4-2). Previous: 12

19. Bemidji (20-6-2). Previous: 15

20. East Grand Forks (1A, 13-13-2): Previous: unranked

21. Luverne (1A, 22-4-2). Previous: 23

22. Holy Family (20-8): Previous: 24

23. Rosemount (23-4). Previous: unranked

24. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 20-7). Previous: 10

25. Warroad (1A, 20-6-1): Previous: 19

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

